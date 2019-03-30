42 dead in recent floods across Iran: official

The head of Iranian Legal Medicine Organization Ahmad Shojaee told Fars News Agency that 5 people in Mazandaran, 2 people in North Khorasan, one in Mashhad, one in Malayer in Hamedan Province, and someone in Sar Pol Zahab lost their lives in the recent floods.

In Golestan province seven people were killed, 5 of whom lost their lives when their boat capsized, 2 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, 2 in Lorestan, 19 in Shiraz in Fars Province, 1 in Khouzestan and 1 in Semnan, according to Shojaee.

The head of Iranian Legal Medicine Organization further put the overall number of the dead in the recent floods at 42, adding that their corpses have been identified by his organization.

KI/FNA13980110000075