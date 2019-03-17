  1. Economy
17 March 2019

Iran starts gasoline exports in small quantities: Zanganeh

Iran starts gasoline exports in small quantities: Zanganeh

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh says Iran has started exporting gasoline in small quantities, adding that plans are high on the agenda to send bigger amounts of the strategic item to the international markets in the next fiscal (starts March 21).

“Gasoline exports have started in small quantities, but we are currently trying to store the fuel and boost our inventories… We will put gasoline exports high on our agenda in the next [Iranian] year,” Zanganeh said on Sunday.

He did not provide further details about the current exports and the customers of Iranian gasoline.

Iran became self-sufficient in gasoline production back in February after the inauguration of the third phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

PGSR, known as the world’s largest gas condensate refinery, is designed in three phases, each of which produces a mix of high-octane gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene and LPG. The refinery has added 45 million liters of gasoline per day to the country's total output of 105 ml/d.

