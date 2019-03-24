  1. Culture
CHHTO renovates 16,000 historical monuments last year

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran (CHHTO) restored and renovated a number of 16,00 historical monuments in the country last year (ended Mar. 20).

Deputy Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Mohammad Hassan Talebian made the remarks on Sunday and reiterated, “with the coordination made, some 16,000 historical works and monuments were modernized in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019).”

Turning to the interest of private sector for renovating historical monuments in the country, he said, “private sector is interested in making huge investment in this field, so that the organization will welcome it [private sector] wholeheartedly.”

He put the number of under-reconstruction projects in Yazd province at 400.

Youth and students are interested in renovating and restoring historical-cultural monuments, he said, adding, “some of these projects have so far been restored while some others would be put into operation in coming year.”

He termed worldly registration of Yazd in revitalization of historical monuments as ‘influential’ and added, “maintaining and preserving historical monuments are on the development and growth track.”

