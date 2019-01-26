Iran to introduce ancient history, civilization to Spain

By organizing an exhibition entitled “Iran, Cradle of Civilization” in Spain, “we intend to showcase Iran’s outstanding history and civilization to the Spanish people.”

Mounesan who is in Spain capital Madrid for participating in 39th International Tourism Fair of Spain known as ‘Fitur’ said, “we held a constructive meeting with the officials of Archeological Museum of Alicante (East of Spain) and also local officials. With the coordination made in this regard, an exhibition of Iran’s historical works will be held in this city magnificently.”

He revealed the preparedness of Spain’s Alicante city for organizing this prestigious exhibition and added, “this is the best opportunity to introduce Iran’s historical nature and identity to the people of Spain.”

Over 400,000 visitors visited Iran’s tourism fair in the Netherlands which was an unprecedented figure, he said, adding, “presently, Spanish side has taken drastic measures in order to hold a prestigious exhibition in eastern part of this country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s cultural tourism chief said, “moreover showcasing Iran’s ancient historical works in Spain’s Alicante city, we have decided to introduce unique tourism attractions of the country to Spanish people in the best form possible.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi who took effective preliminary steps for organizing this exhibition in Spain gorgeously.

Undoubtedly, organizing joint exhibitions between Iran and Spain will help foil US negative propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran greatly.

“Iran, Cradle of Civilization” Fair will be held from March 14 to Sept. 1, 2019 in Spain, in which, Iran will showcase 196 valuable pieces of works including 20 golds and one replica of inscriptions of soldiers during 1st Darius period along with two exquisite sculptors.

MA/IRN83183529