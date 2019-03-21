Blasts in Kabul kill 6, injure more than 20

"Twenty-three were wounded and six people were martyred in today's explosions in Kabul," health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told AFP news agency.

According to Doha-based Al Jazeera, the blasts struck near Kabul University and the Shia Karte Sakhi shrine, where many Afghans gather every year to mark Nowruz. Afghan Police said blasts had been caused by three remote-controlled explosives - one placed in the washroom of a mosque, one behind a hospital, and one in an electricity meter

President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter, "as we celebrate this auspicious day to bind us together our fellow citizens witnessed another devastating day in Kabul. We lost peaceful citizens to a coward enemy that knows no bounds. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaving families & wish the wounded quick recovery."

Exactly one year ago, a blast near a crowd celebrating at the shrine killed 33 people in an attack claimed by ISIL.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for today’s attack.

MNA/PR