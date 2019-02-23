Dubai to host intl. conference on Al-Ghazali in 2021

The International Conference on Al-Ghazali (ICAG 2021) will be held in the city of Dubai on February 14-15, 2021.

The conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Al-Ghazali.

The two-day event will also provide a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Al-Ghazali.

Prospective authors can contribute to and help shape the conference through submissions of their research abstracts, papers and e-posters. Also, high-quality research contributions describing original and unpublished results of conceptual, constructive, empirical, experimental, or theoretical work in all areas of Al-Ghazali are invited for presentation at the conference.

Abu Hamid Muhammad ibn Muhammad al-Ghazali (1058-1111) was an Islamic theologian, jurist, philosopher, cosmologist, psychologist and mystic of Persian origin. He remains one of the most celebrated scholars in the history of Sunni Islamic thought.

