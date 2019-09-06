  1. Politics
6 September 2019 - 17:37

Iran offers condolences on demise of former Zimbabwe Pres. Robert Mugabe

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi offered condolences on the passing of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi hailed Mugabe's unparalleled role as a national hero in his country's struggle for independence and liberation from colonialism, adding “Mugabe after Zimbabwe's independence continued to stand firm in defense of his country’s national sovereignty against foreign interference.”

The spokesman also noted that the former Zimbabwean president maintained close and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic.

Former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95 on Friday.

