Container terminal pier of Negin Island ready to be inaugurated

Having the project operational container ships carrying up to 50,000 tons of cargoes can load and unload at the named terminal, Siavash Arjmandjazdeh said.

According to earlier reports, having Negin port project implemented, the container loading and unloading capacity for Bushehr Port will be increased up to 600,000 TEUs.

This is twice its current capacity, making it the country’s second biggest container port after Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormozgan Province, reports say.

In an official visit to the southern province of Bushehr, President Hassan Rouhani in January 2015 launched the construction of Negin Island seaport, as part of the Bushehr Port development project.

The port is constructed on 200 hectares of the island’s 470-hectare area.

