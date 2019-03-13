Rouhani to launch 2 South Pars Gas refineries

Each of the two intended refineries has the daily capacity of 56 mcm for sweetening gas.

As reported, a consortium of Iranian firms, namely Iran Marine Industrial Company or SADRA, energy conglomerate MAPNA and Petro Paydar Iranian Company, is developing the projects.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The country’s gas production capacity stands over 800 million cubic meters a day. Supplies from South Pars make up nearly two-thirds of Iran’s total gas demands.

HJ/IRN 83242461