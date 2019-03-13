  1. Iran
13 March 2019 - 18:02

Rouhani to launch 2 South Pars Gas refineries

Rouhani to launch 2 South Pars Gas refineries

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) –President Hassan Rouhani will officially inaugurate gas refinery of South Pars Gas Field’s phases 13 and that of phases 22-24 on Sunday to take a major step forward in completion of the mega project’s development.

Each of the two intended refineries has the daily capacity of 56 mcm for sweetening gas.

As reported, a consortium of Iranian firms, namely Iran Marine Industrial Company or SADRA, energy conglomerate MAPNA and Petro Paydar Iranian Company, is developing the projects. 

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The country’s gas production capacity stands over 800 million cubic meters a day. Supplies from South Pars make up nearly two-thirds of Iran’s total gas demands.

HJ/IRN 83242461

News Code 143387

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News