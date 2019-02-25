Tehran to host 2nd Intl. ECO Energy Conference

The Federation of Energy Industries of Iran (FIEEI), in collaboration with ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Secretariat, ECO CCI (ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and ICCIMA (Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture), Iran Energy Association and Iranian Biofuel Society, is to hold the “2nd International ECO Energy Conference" in Tehran on March 3 and 4.

According to Shana, the event will also entail the “2nd Meeting of the ECO Public and Private Sector Energy/Petrochemical Consortium/Companies”.

The meeting is aimed at unveiling energy projects in the ECO region and creating partnerships and subsequently energy consortia in the ECO region with the presence of senior officials from government agencies and energy ministries, private sector companies and potential partners of the projects, banks, international financial institutions and international organizations.

Energy economy, green economy, biofuel, future of water, smart networks and energy operation, energy contracts, energy consumption in agriculture, how to facilitate energy transfer, energy transfer and transportation, electricity export and import, the future of renewable energies, future of oil, gas and petrochemical, HSE of oil, gas and petrochemicals, climate change and the region, common energy projects, engineering contracts and services and how to manage international energy projects are some of the topics that will be discussed during the conference.

