Foreign Ministry introduces new spokesperson

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was introduced on Saturday as the new spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was previously in charge of the ministry’s public diplomacy and media center.

Mousavi was appointed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to replace Bahram Ghasemi, who has been appointed as Iran’s ambassador to France.

Ghasemi served as the foreign ministry’s spokesperson since July 2016.

He is filling in the post as an ambassador to Paris after months of diplomatic tensions between Iran and France.

Meanwhile, France has appointed Philippe Thiebaud, a former envoy to Pakistan, as the ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The previous ambassadors left their missions last summer.

