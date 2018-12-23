Velayati praises Palestinians’ victories against Israeli regime

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remark in a meeting with a visiting Palestinian delegation headed by former foreign minister Mahmoud al-Zahar from the Hamas resistance movement.

“As a result of the resistance of the Palestinian people, great victories against the Zionists and their supporters have been achieved, which should be a lesson to them to never think of aggression again,” Velayati said.

He added that the only way to foil Zionists' and enemies’ conspiracies is resistance, noting that the Axis of Resistance is getting stronger everyday.

The top adviser to Iranian Leader further censured some Arab countries’ support to Israelis, urging the Palestinians to continue resistance until final victory is achieved.

The head of the Palestinian parliamentary group, Mahmoud al-Zahar, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Iran’s support, saying that “the Islamic awakening is on the rise and we have no doubt that we will win.”

MNA/ 4492445