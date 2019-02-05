Business disorder between Europe and US

Disputes between the United States and other countries around the world are continuing on trade and economic issues. The fact is that US President Donald Trump intends to exacerbate tensions until the presidential elections of 2020. Many international experts and analysts believe that a major part of the economic approach to the world of Trump has an electoral and political goal.

Many international analysts now talk about the conflicts between the United States and Europe over imposing sweeping steel and aluminum tariffs as a transatlantic "trade war".

Conflicts that may extend in the near future and affect the widespread relations between Washington and Europe.

On the other hand, the authorities of Germany, Britain, and France have not taken a proper approach to the policies of the President of the United States. Though politicians such as Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Theresa May seek to manage the situation and prevent the exacerbation of tensions with Washington, people, business owners and European opposition parties are so angry at Trump and the US government that the European troika's authorities aren't capable to control or even hide it.

One of the most important reasons for the continuation of Trump's economic policies in the world is the passivity of European leaders against the White House. Under such circumstances, Europe has threatened to retaliate against the US if Trump imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on European exports.

After Trump made his first announcement on the tariffs, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker threatened to put tariffs on American goods in response to Trump’s decision. That could decrease the demand for those products inside EU borders and consequently lead to US workers losing their jobs. But practically, European countries did not do anything about this.

Although some European citizens thought that the Chancellor of Germany would have a more determined approach than other European politicians, this was also a mistake! The German Chancellor stated that European Union member states must give the EU trade commissioner a clear mandate for negotiations with the United States over a long-term exemption from US metal tariffs. Markel added: “Of course, we think it’s important that there are exemptions not only for a limited period of time … So far, we have had a very united stance, namely that we view these tariff demands as unjustified and that we want a long-term exemption.”

The fact is that Merkel's implicit threat, which she didn't address directly and explicitly because of her conservative policy towards the United States, is the same as the "European countermeasures" against the United States.

For months now, there have been months of anti-European measures taken by the White House and customs duties on European aluminum and steel. However, European countries have preferred to keep Silent instead of confronting Washington!

Indeed, the prolonged US-EU talks on steel and aluminum tariffs are going to increase the dissatisfaction and anger among the European public opinion. It will also affect the performance of American companies in Europe.

MNA/TT