Trump has repeatedly blamed the British prime minister for failing to conclude appropriate agreements with Europe. The issue is how the British government has become a passive player in the world.

Republicans in the White House and Congress are renewing their support for a US-UK trade deal after Britain leaves the European Union -- even as Brexit is facing significant delays across the Atlantic.

"If the UK regains control over its national trade policy, our two nations will have a once-in-a-generation chance to forge an ambitious trade pact - a truly free, fair, and reciprocal agreement that will foster economic growth, spur innovation, and define a new global standard in trade,” Rep. George Holding, R-N.C., wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph this week.

Holding, who is the ranking Republican of the British American Parliamentary Group and co-chair of the Congressional UK Caucus, wrote that a US-UK free trade agreement is a “top priority” for the US. He said that President Trump is "extremely supportive of such a deal as are many Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress."

BREXIT has become a major riddle in the country. Many English citizens do not have a complete understanding of the EU, the British government and the UK Parliament’s move to leave the European Union. However, the British authorities seem to have planned a tentative game.

The fact is that the president of the United States is still looking to destroy the European Union. One of the main reasons for Trump's concern about how Britain leaves the EU is precisely this. Trump knows well that if the British exit experience is negative, then other European Union countries will not be excluded.

It should be noted that the White House has repeatedly and openly denied its opposition to the nature and existence of the European Union and the euro area, but people like the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the French President Emanuel Macron and the British prime minister still remain in the illusion of a good relationship with Washington! Undoubtedly, many European officials are once again seeing the consequences of their game on the Trump ground, which is too late!

Finally, Trump and John Bolton will target the European Union more intense in the coming months. The White House officials are waiting for the full realization of British withdrawal from the European Union.

MNA/TT