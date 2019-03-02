Pakistan embraces Iran’s mediatory role to ease tensions with India

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan supports and encourages the offer of Iranian friends. “This is what we expect from our friend and brotherly country of Iran,” he told IRNA in a meeting which was held at army headquarters to brief the foreign media on recent developments in the subcontinent as well as growing tensions between Pakistan and India.

Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone conversation on February 28 with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and offered mediation in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Ghafoor expressed his gratitude to the Iranian government for the offer adding that ‘Iran like our other friends Turkey and China has always followed a balanced policy on Pakistan-India ties.’

Elsewhere, he said that Pakistan is also considering fencing the common border with Iran in order to ensure security on border regions and that Islamabad would discuss the issue further with Iranian ‘brothers’.

