Iranian Parliament gives initial approval to formation of new ministry

Salman Khodadi, head of the Social Committee of Iranian Parliament, said that the formation of the new ministry Trade and Business Services had been on the agenda of the government since last year, adding that the government of Hassan Rouhani have been seeking to form new ministries since his first term in office as the president, one of which has been this Trade and Business Services Ministry.

Khodadi added that in today’s session, the lawmakers approved the outlines of the new ministry after it had been previously rejected twice so far.

He noted that the new circumstances in the market of basic necessities such as meat and other kinds of foodstuffs had required the formation of the new ministry, adding that as many as 50 lawmakers had signed the bill related to the new ministry and further details about its establishment and probable amendments will be discussed by the lawmakers in the Parliament in a future session.

