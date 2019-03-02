What you should know about Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

CPPCC members serve as advisers for government, legislative and judicial organs and put forward proposals on major political and social issues, reports China Daily.

The main functions of the CPPCC are to conduct political consultation, exercise democratic supervision and participate in the discussion and the handling of State affairs.

With the second plenary session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting on Sunday, about 2,100 national political advisers will gather in Beijing to share their insights on China's major political, economic and social issues.

Members include government officials, entrepreneurs, military officers, workers and farmers, members of non-Communist parties, individuals without party affiliations, experts and scholars, individuals from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and representatives of religions and all of China's 56 ethnic groups.

The average age of members is approaching 56. Some 1,971 members hold university degrees. There are 105 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering among the members.

Last year, the CPPCC National Committee held 19 regular consultation sessions, joined by political advisers, government officials and industry experts to discuss key issues.

Topics included intellectual property protection, promoting the healthy development of the new energy vehicle industry and the development of artificial intelligence.

The meetings, called biweekly consultation sessions, are an effective way to promote consultative democracy and mutual understanding.

The Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee guides things when the once-a-year meetings of the National Committee are not being held. It usually holds a session every two months.

At those meetings, participants also can make suggestions on difficult problems. Suggestions are sent to State leaders and government departments as a reference for decision-making.

MNA/CHINADAILY