Ghasemi denounces anti-Iran remarks by UAE FM at OIC meeting

"The aim of establishing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was to create unity and integration among the member states while abusing the meetings of the organization and raising divisive issues is a wrong policy and against the philosophy behind its formation, which can lead to mistrust among the member states," Ghasemi said on Saturday in reaction to the remarks made by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, at the 46th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which is hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi on March 1-2.

Ghasemi said the allegations made by this UAE official against the Islamic Republic of Iran are false and repetitive baseless claims, adding that “unfortunately some countries have got used to repeating such allegations to cover up the damages that their policies have caused in the Muslim world.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that “no one can cast doubt on Iran’s sovereignty over these islands,” adding that such claims cannot change the legal status of the islands and their ownership by Iran.”

He further advised the UAE foreign minister to focus on the humanitarian disaster in Yemen instead, which has been created by the intervention of the UAE and some of its ally states.

The spokesman further added that the Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs at the head of a political delegation is representing Iran at CFM meeting.

KI/4556857