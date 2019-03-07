'Nonconstructive statements' have no achievement but deepening distrust

He reiterated that worthless and nonconstructive statements will deepen distrust and increase gap in relations between regional countries and stated, “member countries of the Committee are well aware of this issue that this statement is not the opinion of all countries in region and only reflects attitude of some countries in particular.”

“All four member states of the Committee also know well that Islamic Republic of Iran will not be affected by such hostile measures and will not change its independent policy of opposing aggression in Yemen, fighting against terrorism and presence of trans-regional forces in the Persian Gulf. In return, Iran believes that regional countries should move forwards in the path of creation of stable security based on collective cooperation with all regional countries,” Ghasemi added.

They [member states of the Committee] should abandon their hostile policies and spend their costs to build confidence and formulate comprehensive regional structures for cooperation between all countries instead of nonconstructive acts.

By adoption of such illogical policies, member states of the Committee cannot give up their responsibility for destructive policies in spread of crises in Yemen and human catastrophe in this country, Foreign Ministry spokesman stated.

