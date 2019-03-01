  1. Economy
1 March 2019 - 18:04

CBI governor:

Maintaining limited banking ties with foreign banks, ‘essential’

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati said on Friday that the country should maintain its limited banking ties with foreign banks.

Turning to Palermo Bill, he said, “Expediency Council (EC) will decide on Iran’s accession to the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, known as Palermo Convention in Iran, on Saturday.”

Recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are among the international banking standards, he added.

One point should be taken into consideration on the Money and Foreign Exchange Market, he said, adding, “in recent weeks, concerns had been raised about the maturity of 20% special deposits of banks and the likelihood of entry of a percentage of it to the FOREX Market.”

With the drastic measures taken in this field and with the cooperation of chief executives of banks, the said issue was managed optimally, Hemmati reiterated.

