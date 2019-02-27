Science for the good of societies highlighted at the STEP5 inauguration

According to MSTF media, during the inauguration of the 5th round of Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) in Islamic countries, Distinguished University Professors welcomed the international guests at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research at the University of Karachi.

Organizers of the STEP5 as well as Islamic world high-ranking health officials and professor gave speech at the inauguration ceremony noting the significance of the development of scientific activities in national and international scopes to benefit the human societies.

At the beginning, Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), welcomed the outstanding professionals attending the STEP5 event, describing the program “difficult to organize which is a blend of lectures, panel discussions, and sessions”.

Meanwhile, he pointed out the MSTF good intention in connecting the science and technology to the benefit of society, of course, with an emphasis to the role of women scientists. He further mentioned the main challenges in NCDs and CDs which prevention would help the communities in the future days, exemplifying HIV and epilepsy as the two diseases.

“Education institutions of the Islamic countries are now intending to help their communities initiating through the international conferences, useful interventions and viable programs”, he said.

Nadira Panjwani, Pakistani philanthropist and former caretaker Provincial Minister of Sindh, also welcomed guests expressing the hope for the strengthening of the relations between countries, specifically in health and overcoming the related challenges.

Referring to the role of science in curing the morbid diseases in countries, she emphasized the importance of the scientific developments as well as international collaborations with some countries.

Humera Jahan received her Ph. D. in molecular medicine from Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research

Atta-Ur-Rahman, former Coordinator General COMSTECH (OIC Ministerial Committee comprising 57 Federal Ministers of Science of 57 OIC member countries), as the next lecturers welcomed any opportunity which may be provided to expand collaborations in the field of science.

He referred to the golden age of Muslim scientists who are now living in “darkness and superstition” not participating in the improvement of national GDP.

Moreover, he stated that in his visit to Pakistani Prime Minister he had noted the significant role of the youths which can change the fate of a country, underlining the strategies and visions used at various levels.

“Japan is spending 5 times more than the whole Islamic countries on the development of science and technology. These are proving chances to catch up and lead,” he added.

As another lecturer, Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, discussed the way Islamic countries are lagging behind developed countries that needs a “system which needs to be built”.

He said: “If you want to be somebody in the world, you should develop in science and technology”, adding his readiness to take any step needed for the improvement of science and technology.

Finally, Azra Fazal Pechuho, the current Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health, and Population Welfare, expressed her gratitude for the critical members of the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drung Research (ICCB).

MNA/PR