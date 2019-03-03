Supporting anti-Iran sanctions violates spirit of Islamic unity: diplomat

“Countries which support US sanctions against the Iranian nation violate the spirit of unity among Muslims,” he said addressing the 46th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Elsewhere, he said that the issue of Palestine should remain top on the agenda of OIC, adding, “we do not allow any new developments in the Islamic world to divert attention from addressing the most important and oldest issue we are facing, namely, Palestine.”

Saying that Washington’s decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem is part of a plot dubbed as ‘Deal of the Century’, the Iranian official expressed worry over some OIC members’ indifference towards the Palestinian nation’s rights.

Dehghani went on to say that Iran opposes any decision in OIC which would recognize the Israeli regime as a country.

