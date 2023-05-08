Iran voices readiness to equip Syria with advanced weapons

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Major-General Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

Referring to the support of the armed forces of Iran for Syria's full-scale war against ISIL terrorists, Ashtiani said that now it is high time for the reconstruction and development of Syria in various fields.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Syria to launch production lines of strategic defense products to boost its security and defense infrastructures, the Iranian minister said.

The Syrian defense minister also hailed Iran's assistance to Syria in maintaining its security and stability.

Describing Syria as one of the axes of Resistance, he said that strengthening Syria's defense power will make this country more ready to fight terrorism.

"Enemies do not spare any efforts to harm the brotherly and friendly relations between Syria and Iran. However, the relations between the two nations continue to grow every day in order to strengthen security and stability in the region," he said.

RHM/IRN85105249