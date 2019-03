Bahram Ghasemi said on Sunday that a French citizen who was arrested for entering Iran illegally has been released during recent days after completing legal process and clearing of charges.

Earlier this month on February 20, the France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers a French businesswoman had been arrested on the Iranian island of Kish on October 21 for allegedly “signing an illegal mining contract and carrying out an unauthorized trip."

