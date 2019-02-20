Operation of 3 phases of Persian Gulf Star Refinery 'great achievement'

Pointing to the inauguration of third phase of the gas condensate plant, known as the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, Rouhani said in a cabinet session on Wednesday that the operation of three phases within two years is a great achievement and the symbol of Iranian nation’s capabilities and progress.

"Today, the refinery produces 36 million liters of Euro-5 gasoline each day; it also produces 14 million liters of Euro-5 gasoline in the refinery thanks to the opening of the plan to increase the quality of gasoline at Bandar Abbas refinery," he added.

Pointing to the fact that today Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in gasoline production, Rouhani said, "it is one of the achievements of current and previous governments during which gasoline production doubled and is going to reach 100 million liters till the end of current Iranian year (March 20).

It indicates the government's ability to withstand sanctions and pressures, he added.

He went on to refer to the inauguration of Fateh-class submarine, saying, “this shows ouer defense power and capability, as well as maritime industries."

Iranian nation’s resolve will win against the United States’ conspiracies, said Rouhani, adding, “today, there is a showdown between Iran and the US, meaning that today, they are using all they can against the Iranian nation."

Stating that without a doubt, the Iranian nation will win, he added, “the Americans faced failure once again in persuading Europe to accompany them in withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

“Americans did whatever they could, but all the other members of the United States Security Council objected to them, marking another political loss for the US,” he added.

Rouhani went on to refer to the Warsaw conference, adding, “first they announced it clearly that the summit was supposed to be against Iran, even stating in the initial statement, but when they faced objection from other countries, they had to change to topic and say that it was about the Middle East."

“When the Vice president of the United States called on European countries to accompany them in withdrawing from the JCPOA, they pronounced it clearly that they would stay in the deal,” he said.

President Rouhani added, “the Americans were seeking two goals in the Warsaw Summit, which were Iranophobia and forgetting about the Palestinian issue, but they did not succeed in any of them."

Rouhani also referred to the other moves of the US against the Iranian nation, including threatening the IAEA and putting pressure on banks and companies for not having cooperation with Iran.

“The actions of the United States in pressurising banks and companies for not cooperating with Iran is an absolute terrorist act against international regulations,” he said.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said, “the Iranian government and nation stand by each other and our unity can lead us to victory against their pressures."

On the recent summit in Sochi, Russia, Rouhani said, “despite the artificial Warsaw conference, the Sochi Summit was a firm, effective one."

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking cooperation with all friendly countries, he said, “interaction with countries is very important for us and therefore, we cooperate with our friend countries in the region and other parts of the world, including Europe."

“We are ready to cooperate and have interaction with the world, but countries that are working with us need to be careful not to show greed towards us,” said Rouhani.

He also said that the Iranian nation would never yield to the bullying behaviour of the United States, adding, “as we want to have good and honest relations with Europe, we never accept anyone's irresponsible behaviour."

On Leader’s recent statement, Rouhani said, “we must all feel responsible for implementing his statement on the second step of the Islamic Revolution."

LR/4547616,president.ir