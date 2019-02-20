2nd round of condensate offering at IRENEX due on Feb. 25

NIOC’s representative at IRENEX, Amir Hossein Tebyanian, made the statement on Tuesday, saying at this round, one million barrels of condensate in 35,000-barrel cargos will be sold at the base price of $62.76,

The customers can load their purchased cargos at Kharg or Asalouyeh terminals in southern Iran, he added.

Purchases can be carried out with a 6% pre-payment and they can be settled entirely in rials as well as foreign currencies.

The purchasers may clear their debts within 90 days since loading their cargos.

“In a bid to implement the policies of resistance economy, offerings of gas condensate and light crude oil at IRENEX will be done weekly and on a regular basis,” he underlined.

NIOC launched its first condensate sales at IRENEX last week. The item was supplied by different Iranian refineries including Bandar Abbas, Kermanshah, Tehran, Shiraz and Ilam.

The Oil Ministry subsidiary is also offering crude oil at IRENEX. Five rounds of crude sale have so far been launched at the energy exchange.

