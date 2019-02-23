65% of equipment in Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery provided domestically

Speaking on Sat. in an interview with IRNA correspondent, he said, “inauguration of recent plan for increasing production capacity of gasoline and improvement of quality of gasoline and oil gas of this refinery in the presence of high-ranking executive official of the country is the symbol of Iranian authority, dignity and knowledge.”

High potentials of domestic companies have been used in manufacturing and providing equipment needed in the construction of this national project such as heat exchanges, towers and their accessories, he added.

He went on to say that power cables, instrumentation, tubes, fittings, aerial coolers and also some pumps are of the main parts that were purchased from domestic industries and companies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief executive of the company added, “in tandem with the optimal use of domestic companies and in line with the implementation of self-reliance policies as well as cutting dependency to foreign countries, relying upon scientific knowledge and technical knowhow of experts of the refinery as well as using their creativity played a significant role in accelerating implementation of the project.”

Also, manufacturing electrical part of heater control in Catalyst Reduction Unit is of the other achievements of the company which was constructed using reserve engineering and analysis of performance, he said.

The plan to boost production capacity of gasoline and improvement of quality of gasoline and oil gas of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery became operational in the recent trip of President Rouhani to Hormozgan province, the chief executive added.

