Oil nationalization, major point in history of Iranian nation’s resistance

He made the remarks Wednesday on the occasion of the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry which happened back in 1951.

The great Iranian nation has always been a pioneer in the fight against colonialism both in the region and also in the world, he said.

The key to the success of oil industry nationalization was its leaders’ wisdom and bravery a and also the support received from the nation and elites, he noted.

Ghasemi went on to say that although US-led coup in 1953 led to the failure of some of the movement’s ideals, the advent of Islamic Revolution in 1979 cut the hands of foreigners from plundering Iran’s resources.

Ghasemi also commemorated Mohammad Mosaddegh, former prime minister of Iran, his followers and all who have been martyred for independence, freedom and dignity of Iran.

