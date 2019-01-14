  1. Politics
Yemen fires Zalzal-1 missiles at Saudi positions in Najran

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MAN) – Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have fired two Zalzal-1 missiles at positions held by Saudi invaders.

The series of operations by Yemeni forces continues against Saudi invaders and their mercenaries.

Reports says the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees once again targeted Saudi aggressors with their ballistic missiles.

Yemenis inflicted heavy damage to Saudis in this operation.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

The positions of Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries in the border towns have been repeatedly hit by Yemeni ballistic missiles.

