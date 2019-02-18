Parl. national security committee mulls over US withdrawal from Syria

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, the spokesman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament said Monday the lawmakers at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament mulled over the consequences of United States withdrawal from Syria as well as the recent trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Russian city of Sochi.

Khoshroodi added that representatives of Foreign Ministry as well as security apparatuses of the country attended the meeting as well.

He added that members of the committee presented a report on the latest developments in Syria.

The spokesman added that the committee further examined the ramifications and consequences of the possible US withdrawal from Syria.

He noted that the achievements of the recent summit of the presidents of Iran, the Russian Federation and Turkey in Sochi was also discussed.

According to the spokesman, at the meeting the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat terrorism and Iran's readiness to help Syria with its reconstruction process were underlined.

