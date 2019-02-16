Iran dismisses US VP’s anti-Iran accusations as ‘absurd’

Speaking to ISNA news agency on Saturday, a day after the US vice president accused Iran of ‘Nazi-like anti-Semitism’, Bahram Ghasemi said “those with the slightest knowledge of the history and culture of the world, in other words, all who are familiar with books and history, regard justice and fairness when they are making remarks and do not use such false words in their remarks even when they are talking recklessly.”

According to Iranian Press TV, Ghasemi added “Iran's historical and cultural record of coexistence and respect for divine religions, particularly Judaism, was recorded in reliable historical documents of various nations.”

He added that Iran's ancient history and civilization clearly proved the Iranian people's respect for other cultures and followers of different divine religions.

The spokesman emphasized that the underlying principle of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy was based on opposing the "aggressive and occupying nature of the fake and illegitimate Zionist regime" of Israel which is a "killing machine against Palestinian people."

The Tel Aviv regime is the reason behind discord and division among regional countries and the root cause of costly crises and tensions in the Middle East, he pointed out.

