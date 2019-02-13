American coup aims at controlling Venezuelan oil: Iran

He made the remarks Tuesday while addressing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states' meeting on Venezuela, in the Trusteeship Council.

Iranian envoy highlighted that US hostile, illegal and provocative policies should be stopped.

He went on to say that current development in Venezuela is a domestic issue that does not threaten regional or international peace and security.

Al Habib emphasized that no foreign action can be taken without the explicit consent of the government and no one can instruct Venezuelans what to do or not do, which system to choose or what policies to adopt.

"Most importantly, no country or organization has the right to determine which of the national institutions of another country is democratic or legal. According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, only the 'will of the people' will be the basis of legitimacy of the state."

"It is an inherent right that shouldn't be subject to a condition such as the recognition of a foreign country or organization and should be strongly respected by every UN member state,” he said, adding, “Hence, all the hostile policies of the United States and its illegal and provocative actions must be stopped.”

On January 23, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido announced himself as interim president with the support of the United States and its allies. This act has been referred to as ‘the coup against the elected president, Nicholas Maduro.'

Many countries, including Iran, Russia, China, Cuba, Turkey, South Africa, and Uruguay, have condemned the US position, stressing the need to respect Venezuela's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States and its allies are pushing for sanctions and supporting the Venezuelan opposition to overthrow the anti-American government in the country.

