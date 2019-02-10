Jordon basketball team lands in Tehran to hold friendly matches

Both Iran and Jordan are preparing themselves for the final window of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers.

The two teams will hold behind-closed-doors friendly matches on Tuesday and Thursday.

Iran stands second in Group F of the competition with 17 points and just needs one victory to seal a ticket to 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Team Melli will play its final window matches against Australia and Japan on January 21 and 24 respectively, both at Tehran’s Azadi Sports Complex.

Jordan stands fifth at Group E with 15 points. The Falcons of Jordan will host China on February 22 before taking on New Zealand two days later at Amman’s Prince Hamza Arena.

So far, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, and China (as host) have been qualified for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The three best-placed teams from each group and the best 4th-placed team (total of seven teams) shall qualify for the event.

