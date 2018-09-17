  1. Sports
Iran loses to Japan at FIBA World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national basketball team suffered a defeat to Japan on the 8th day of Asian qualifiers for 2019 FIBA World Cup.

In a Monday match held at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium, the Iranian team had the lead in the first quarter and took win home 22-16 but Japan, fueled by its enthusiastic fans and led by 26 points from Rui Hachimura, showed better quality in the three remaining quarters and closed the match 70-56.

Iran now ranks second in Group F of Asian qualifiers with 6 wins and 2 losses. The team will face the group leader Australia on November 3 in their next game.

Top three best placed teams from each group and the best 4th-placed team (total of seven teams, besides the host China) shall qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 from Asia.

