Saudi journalist says Van Marwijk to replace Queiroz in Team Melli

In a Monday tweet, Saad Al Harthy claimed that Van Marwijk will succeed Queiroz in Team Melli, adding that what remains is just the final agreement between the parties for a 4-year contract.

Carlos Queiroz stepped down as Team Melli coach after the 3-0 defeat against Japan in the semifinal of AFC Asian Cup on January 28. He left Tehran for Lisbon three days later after Iran’s Football Federation didn’t offer any proposal for extending his contract.

Bert van Marwijk steered the Netherlands to the final match of 2010 FIFA World Cup which they ultimately lost 1-0 in extra-time to Spain. He also guided Saudi Arabia to 2018 FIFA World Cup but left the Middle Eastern country before the major event to join Australia.

