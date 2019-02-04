Iran Health Expo 2019 to be held in June

Considered as one of the most important healthcare events in the region, the exhibition will host over 600 domestic and foreign companies in an area of 25,000 square meters.

Last year’s event hosted 528 domestic and foreign exhibitors, with over 40,000 visitors.

Medical equipment and supplies, dental equipment and consumer products, pharmaceutical products and machinery, laboratory equipment and services, healthcare services, building premises for health industry, medical tourism, hospital equipment and supplies, food supplements, vitamins and herbal drugs, alternative therapies, innovations and new technologies, machines and materials used in hospitals, examination and treatment instruments, community healthcare consultancy, medical centers, clinics, sanatorium, specialized books and publications will be presented in the event.

MR/4532994