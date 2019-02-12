  1. Culture
12th intl. tourism exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 – The 12th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition opened at Tehran's International Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Organized by Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), the four-day event is hosting 660 domestic and foreign companies from 12 countries.

Representatives of Italy, Turkey, Malaysia, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Afghanistan and Pakistan have attended the exhibition.

The pavilions are comprised of airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, hospitals and other related industries, including banks and insurance companies, publications, free zones, sports and ecotourism facilities, as well as online services.

ICHTTO has devised over 100 different packages to introduce the less famous tourism destinations of Iran during the event.

The exhibition is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m., with folk music and ritual performances. The event will end Friday (Feb. 15).

