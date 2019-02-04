  1. Politics
Army overhauls 5 transport, military, fighter aircraft

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Experts and technical staff at Shahid Doran Airbase in Fars province have overhauled five super-heavy transport, military and fighter aircraft.

According to a report on Monday, experts and technical staff at Shahid Doran Airbase in Shiraz have overhauled an Ilyushin, a C-130 military transport aircraft, a P3F, a P-6 fighter, and a Sukhoi Su-24 fighter-bomber.

The overhauled aircraft were successfully ran through final flight tests, and joined the operational fleet of the Army’s air force.

Another Monday report noted the rejoining of a Mirage and an F-5 fighter jet to the Iranian air force after being overhauled and reconstructed by the military experts at Shahid Nasser Habibi air base in Northeastern Iran.

