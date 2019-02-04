Zarif says newly-unveiled EU trade mechanism cannot be linked to FATF

Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, told Mehr News Agency (MNA) about today’s session at the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission that in addition to the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the deputies and senior managers of the Economy Ministry and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) were present.

Khoshroudi said that at the meeting, the foreign minister presented a report on the talks with the Europeans that led to the establishment of INSTEX following the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, and emphasized that “this mechanism is a positive and initial step by the EU to safeguard Iran's interests. We look forward to it to become operational."

Zarif rejected any links between the INSTEX and the FATF, the spokesman said, adding that the foreign minister had stressed that the Europe’s late action in establishing the mechanism cannot be conditioned.

According to the spokesman, the impact of the trade mechanism on preventing securitization of the situation against Iran, extending the mechanism to other Iran’s needs other than needs for medicine and food, and establuishing the equivalent structure in Iran were among other issues discussed at today’s meeting.

