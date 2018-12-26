Iran to host 2019 Asian Paraskiing Cup

The forthcoming tournament will be held in Dizin ski resort, located about 70 kilometers north of the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Back in November this year, Iranian paraskiiers won six medals at 2018 World Para Snowboard World Cup that took place at an indoor ski resort at Ski Dubai.

Sadegh Kalhor won 4 medals in Dubai, 1 silver in the Asian division and 2 gold and 1 silver in the World Cup; Javad Sologhani and Seyed Ahmad Jafari also won 2 bronze medals for Iranian caravan.

