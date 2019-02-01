  1. Politics
Iranians start celebrating 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Millions of Iranians have started the nationwide rallies to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to mark the occasion; the ceremony began at 9:27 a.m. local time (05:57 GMT), coinciding with the time the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, returned from exile in Paris in 1979, giving considerable momentum to popular protests against the US-backed Pahlavi regime. The protests eventually led to the overthrow of the regime 10 days later.

Each year in Iran, this victory is commemorated from February 1 to February 11, which is known as “Ten-Day Dawn,” a period celebrating Iran’s notion of independence from Western influence.

The ceremonies are attended by high-ranking officials and thousands of people from all walks of life at the Tehran Mehrabad Airport and at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, south of Tehran.

Similar ceremonies will be held across Iran and the world to commemorate the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

