Europe's vague future

In such a situation, people like the French President and German Chancellor are worried about the future of the eurozone and the European Union. This concern increases over time. The occurrence of a variety of security, political, economic and social crises has created many challenges in the European Union and the eurozone.

The emergence of these challenges has led to a sharp decline in the popularity of traditional parties in Europe. In such a way, nationalist parties have been able to increase their popularity with the public. Which side are the European Union and the eurozone really heading to? Will the future of Europe finally be clear these are the questions that concern the mentally ill, such as Merkel and Macron?

Chancellor of Germany is still thinking of building a new Europe! Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron both speak of a Europe which can withstand nationalism and far-right movements. But the realization of this common dream seems not so easy! Today extremism have spread all over the European countries, and their power is increasing day by day.

Emmanuel Macron has recently emphasized the need for building a stronger Europe! The French president insisted that his “historic reconstruction of Europe and the Eurozone”, designed to reconcile the EU with disgruntled citizens after a decade of financial and immigration problems, is urgent, not least to stem rising far-right parties. But he cannot move without Germany’s agreement.

However, we should not forget that the French President and German Chancellor have little opportunity to face the internal crises of Europe! It should not be forgotten that the popularity of the French president has drastically fallen in recent days, following the increase in public discontent France. And in Germany, Angela Merkel's coalition government is not well placed, and its popularity had a remarkable decrease during the recent months.

Hence, the German and French authorities do not face stable political conditions inside their own countries. Obviously, this will also dramatically reduce their maneuverability in Europe’s equations.

An overview of the political situation in Germany and France proves this very well. Undoubtedly, neither Macron nor Merkel possess the ability to guide and manage the new Europe as their presence at the head of their country's political equations is not guaranteed in the near future. Many analysts believe that Macron will face the same fate as Sarkozy and Hollande and he isn’t going to win the next elections, which is to be held in 2022. Angela Merkel has also said that after 2021, she will not remain the Chancellor of Germany.

so, remarks by the French President and German Chancellor on building the new Europe can’t be realized in near future. And this is what Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are well aware of. The same ambiguity has made many analysts of European issues look suspicious about the future of the European Union, and especially the euro area.

MNA/TT