Intl. conf. on achieving ‘sustainable cities’ underway in Yazd

The two-day event has gathered the leading mayors and municipality experts from around the world to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of sustainable cities.

The participants are set to present the best practices and success stories of cities that have projects to achieve sustainability in the areas of “supplying and maintaining clean water resources, reducing air pollution, urban waste management and sustainable tourism development."

Over 70 guests from 25 countries, including Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Finland, Norway, the UK, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Nepal, Australia, Singapore, India, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Romania, Bangladesh, Uganda and Ghana are attending the event.

The Energy Globe World Award is among the largest and most credible events in sustainability which is held annually with the participation of 182 countries.

The event’s main goal is to introduce and appreciate the best sustainable projects in 5 categories “Air, Water, Earth, Fire and Youth”.

