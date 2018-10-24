Talks underway between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia for power grid connection

About 10 days ago, an expert-level meeting was held in Russia’s capital Moscow in the presence of deputy ministers of energy of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan for synchronizing power grid of the three countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the latest meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, he said, “these talks bore positive results, so that the details of activity will be discussed in the next meeting which will be held in Tehran in December.”

In the first step, “we are following up necessary measures to increase the possibility of exchanging energy with the Republic of Azerbaijan up to 600 megawatts, he said, adding, “we hope that proper technical conditions will be paved for connecting the electricity network among these three countries.”

There are alternative ways to connect electricity to Russia and then to Europe, he maintained.

Ardakanian put the country’s electricity export capacity to neighboring countries at about 2,000 megawatts and said, “now, we are exporting electricity to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq. With the formation of new government in Iraq, we intend to hold a comprehensive negotiation with Iraqi energy officials for broadening and enhancing bilateral relations in relevant field.”

