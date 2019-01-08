Australia calls for broadening port coop. with Iran

Australian government is ready to broaden and expand joint cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in port and maritime affairs.

He made the above remarks in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province this morning in the course of his visit to Shahid Rajaee Port which is the largest Iranian trade and business port dubbed ‘Golden Gate’ in Hormozgan province.

Considering the high capabilities and capacities in this region, Australian government is vehemently interested in expanding its port and maritime cooperation with Iran, the ambassador reiterated.

Getting familiarity with trade and business capacities, maritime industries, free zones and special economic zone of this province have been cited as one of the main objectives behind his trip to this province, he opined.

He went on to say that Hormozgan province has many capacities and potentials for the joint cooperation between Iran and Australia, the issue of which can be effective in facilitating trade and business ties between the two countries.

In addition to his visit to various sectors of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone, the ambassador exchanged views with the provincial managers with regard to the situation of international interactions between Iran and Australia.

For his part, the Director General of Hormozgan Province Ports and Maritime Organization Allah Morad Afifipour briefed the ambassador on the high capacities and potentials as well as latest achievements taken in Shahid Rajaee Port.

