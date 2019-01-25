While Iran rejects any talks on its defense missiles, French FM threatens it with sanctions

While Iran has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of negotiations over its defensive missile program, Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed on Friday that France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, accroding to Reuters.

"We are ready, if the talks don't yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it," Jean-Yves Le Drian added

Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.

Those could include asset freezes and travel bans on Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranians developing the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program, three diplomats said.

These remarks by the French FM came two days after the same diplomat had on Wednesday that the EU-promised payment system to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran under US sanctions should be established in the coming days.

