  1. Politics
25 January 2019 - 18:50

While Iran rejects any talks on its defense missiles, French FM threatens it with sanctions

While Iran rejects any talks on its defense missiles, French FM threatens it with sanctions

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The French Foreign Minister France Jean-Yves Le Drian has claimed that France along with other European countries will impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, despite the fact that Iran has so far rejected any talks on its defensive missiles.

While Iran has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of negotiations over its defensive missile program, Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed on Friday that France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, accroding to Reuters. 

"We are ready, if the talks don't yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it," Jean-Yves Le Drian added

Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.

Those could include asset freezes and travel bans on Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranians developing the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program, three diplomats said.

These remarks by the French FM came two days after the same diplomat had on Wednesday that the EU-promised payment system to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran under US sanctions should be established in the coming days. 

KI/4523218

News Code 141860

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News