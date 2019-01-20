Playing with motivated Oman to be tough: Team Melli captain

The two team will lock horns AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Round of 16 clash at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:00 PM local time.

"I think it’s going to be a tough game. Going forward every team we face is going to be highly motivated. We’ve played Oman a couple of times before, they have a good team," Dejagah told AFC on Saturday.

"We should only focus on our game, we should be able to put pressure on them from the first minute, so that we can achieve victory," said the Tractorsazi player.

"I believe Oman is going to play with lots of motivation, they played well against Japan and Uzbekistan. Nevertheless, our team is strong as well, we’ve proved this. This is a new game, it’s not the group stage anymore. We should take it seriously and be united in putting in effort."

"We should learn from our mistakes, Oman is a very important game. We should only be thinking about this game."

MAH/PR