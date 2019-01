ABU DHABI, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The national Iranian football team, which is better known as Team Melli in Iran, held its last training session before taking on Oman in the knockout stage of 2019 AFC Asian Cup tomorrow. After the training session, coach Carlos Queiroz held a presser and talked to the reporters in Abu Dhabi. The match between Iran and Oman will be held at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tomorrow 20th January.