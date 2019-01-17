Rouhani has adopted ‘good’ decisions in response to EU measures: Veep

He made the remarks on the sideline of a meeting with the Council of Ministers and governor-generals in Tehran on Thursday.

Asked if Iran would adopt more serious stance regarding European countries’ unconstructive measures, Jahangiri said, “president and the Supreme National Security Council have recently taken good decisions in this regard, and Foreign Ministry and the negotiating officials are also following the work.”

He didn’t provide further details and said that Iranian media will publish these decision if ‘required’.

European countries were shocked when saw that their firms are following US banking policies, not those of Europe, he said, adding that dependence of EU’s economic policies have been undermined by the US.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has met its commitments under JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) to the time but other signatories of the deal have displayed a different behavior, noted Jahangiri, adding that China and Russia are good partners of Iran and their cooperation has been satisfying “although, these ties can be improved.”

