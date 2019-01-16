  1. Sports
16 January 2019 - 13:46

Shahab Zahedi signs with Suwon Samsung FC of South Korea

Shahab Zahedi signs with Suwon Samsung FC of South Korea

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iranian striker Shahab Zahedi has joined South Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC.

The official website of Korean club announced Wednesday that former Iran’s Persepolis striker has signed a contract with the club without providing further details of his contract.

The 24-year-old striker is capable of playing as both a striker and a winger.

187-centimeter tall player became the first Iranian national who joins Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC.

According to the report, Zahedi has completed all medical tests and is scheduled to attend a training session for Suwon in Turkey next week.

Zahedi was playing for Iceland’s ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar before joining the Korean top-flight team.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings finished fourth the 2018 season of K-League 1 with 49 points from 33 matches while Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors claimed the title with 77 points.

MAH/4514781

News Code 141582

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News