Shahab Zahedi signs with Suwon Samsung FC of South Korea

The official website of Korean club announced Wednesday that former Iran’s Persepolis striker has signed a contract with the club without providing further details of his contract.

The 24-year-old striker is capable of playing as both a striker and a winger.

187-centimeter tall player became the first Iranian national who joins Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC.

According to the report, Zahedi has completed all medical tests and is scheduled to attend a training session for Suwon in Turkey next week.

Zahedi was playing for Iceland’s ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar before joining the Korean top-flight team.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings finished fourth the 2018 season of K-League 1 with 49 points from 33 matches while Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors claimed the title with 77 points.

MAH/4514781